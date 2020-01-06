US Citizens From Iran Were Stopped And Questioned At The US Border While Returning From Canada

Iranian-born US citizens and residents were questioned by Customs and Border Protection officers for hours after returning from a concert in Canada to Washington state this weekend, sparking widespread fear on social media that the US government was detaining people of Iranian descent.

The concerns are amid extremely high tensions between the US and Iran, whose leaders have spent the past several days threatening military strikes. President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian military commander who directed bloody conflicts around the Middle East, days after Iranian-backed militia threatened staff at the US embassy in Baghdad.

Mona Zabihian, a US citizen who was born in Iran, told BuzzFeed News in an email that she was returning to the US at a port of entry in Blaine, Washington after attending a concert by an Iranian performer in Vancouver with four other people: Her boyfriend, who is Iranian but was born in Germany, and three other US citizens born in Iran.

When they tried to cross, the group she was with was sent to secondary inspection by CBP.

"After waiting for about want seemed like an hour, they called me and questioned me. They wanted to know the names of all my immediate family members, their birthdates, their location, and their occupation," Zabihian told BuzzFeed News. "They asked when was the last time I visited Iran."

It's unclear how many people of Iranian descent were sent to secondary inspection Saturday night after trying to enter the US through Blaine, but the Council on American-Islamic Relations’s Washington state branch said there were “more than 60.” Matt Adams, legal director at the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, whose group spoke with two families that were questioned, told BuzzFeed News the number was at least 40.

The details of CAIR’s press release spread widely on social media. The release also cited "a source at CBP" that "reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a national order to CBP to 'report' and detain anyone with Iranian heritage entering the country who is deemed potentially suspicious or 'adversarial,' regardless of citizenship status."

CBP officials pushed back quickly, saying that "social media posts that CBP is detaining Iranian-Americans and refusing their entry into the U.S. because of their country of origin are false. Reports that DHS/CBP has issued a related directive are also false."

Officials said that, “Based on the current threat environment, CBP is operating with an enhanced posture at its ports of entry to safeguard our national security and protect the America people while simultaneously protecting the civil rights and liberties of everyone.”

“Processing times are the result of the current circumstances, including staffing levels, volume of traffic, and threat posture,” CBP added. At Blaine, “wait times increased to an average of two hours on Saturday evening, although some travelers experienced wait times of up to four hours due to increased volume and reduced staff during the holiday season.”