U.S. Border Patrol Reports Drop In Agents' Use Of Force

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported a drop in uses of force by about 26% last year, even as some agents in more remote sections of the Southwest border reported an increase in incidents.



Border patrol agents reported 756 uses of force in fiscal year 2015, a drop from 1037 the year before. The agency said the 26% drop in use of force is significant considering that assaults against agents remain steady. Assaults in fiscal year 2014 were 373 and 390 the following year.

The CPB published its use of force numbers for the first time last year, but this is the first time the agency released a breakdown by sector.

Agents in the Big Bend sector, the largest and most remote area along the Southwest border patrolled by CBP that covers more than 420 miles of river in Texas, reported using their guns five times.

The only other sector, out of 18, that used their gun more times was the urban San Diego section with six firearms being discharged.

CBP did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment on the the use of firearms in these sectors.

So far this fiscal year, Oct. 1 to Feb. 29, the El Centro area reported 65 uses of force, more than any other sector.

The report released by CBP shows the number of times use of force has been used, but doesn’t detail each use of force incident. There could be multiple times force is used in an incident.