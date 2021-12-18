US Border Authorities Wrongly Sought To Force Asylum-Seekers With Medical Conditions To Wait In Mexico, Attorneys Say

Immigrants under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program after being returned from the US to Mexico to continue their cases.

Attorneys said they've identified at least 24 immigrants — including some with medical issues — who shouldn't have been placed in a Trump-era program that forces them back to wait in Mexico while their US asylum cases are completed, according to attorneys and an email obtained by BuzzFeed News.

As the Biden administration prepared to reimplement the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forced more than 71,000 immigrants to wait in Mexico, often in dangerous conditions, officials said they were working to restart it in a way that protect with known physical and mental conditions, as well as others who might be at increased risk of harm in Mexico due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

However, some immigrants who attorneys argue fall under those categories have been placed in MPP, also known as “Remain in Mexico,” since the first people were sent back to Mexico on Dec. 8. So far, lawyers have identified 12 members of the LGBTQ community and 16 cases of medical conditions they argue should have exempted the immigrants and asylum-seekers. (There was some overlap with four of the LGBTQ immigrants also having medical conditions.)

The email from the Border Project, a pro bono endeavor to provide legal aid to immigrants operated by the Jones Day international law firm, was sent to legal service providers and details some of the concerns they had with the recently relaunched MPP. The Border Project had agreed to provide legal services at the El Paso Central Processing Center on a short-term basis after the Biden administration, under a federal court order, restarted the program, which included setting up a hotline for immigrants.

The Border Project said it identified at least 24 immigrants who should've been excluded from MPP and had escalated their cases to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), including one man who was raped and threatened with death in Mexico after men learned that he and his partner were gay.

Attorneys also spoke with immigrants with health conditions they said should have kept them out of Remain in Mexico, such as cancer, HIV, and a recent amputation. The man had parts of his fingers amputated by the cartel in a video call with family to extort money from them, the email states.

At least nine of the 24 were taken out of MPP after the Border Project and its partners contacted CBP about their cases and they are waiting for the results from the rest, the email adds. However, at least one immigrant who was taken out of MPP after attorneys identified him was still returned to Mexico.

"CBP reported that they are working to locate him in Mexico and to bring him into the US," the email states.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement that particularly vulnerable immigrants, including those with physical and mental health challenges, the elderly, and those at risk of discrimination because of their LGBTQ status, will be exempted from MPP on a case-by-case basis.

The first vulnerability assessment is made at initial processing, the agency said. However, the DHS acknowledged that circumstances can change and immigrants who may not have been vulnerable when they were placed in MPP can become so at a later date. Consequently, an immigrant's vulnerability can be considered at each point of the process and the DHS said it encourages people who believe that their circumstances have changed to make CBP personnel aware.

Guidance on the re-implementation of MPP issued by the DHS said the following groups of immigrants should not be placed in the program: Immigrants with known mental or physical health issues, including a disability or a medical condition related to pregnancy; those with particular vulnerabilities given their advanced age; and people who face increased risk of harm in Mexico due their sexual orientation or gender identity.