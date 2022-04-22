Ukrainians Fleeing Russia’s War Are Getting Fast-Tracked Into The US, While Other Immigrants Fleeing Violence Still Face Stiff Barriers

Ukrainians arriving at the southern border after fleeing war back home are being allowed into the US at a speed and ease most other immigrants don’t experience, a disparity that has frustrated attorneys and advocates who’ve been struggling to convince authorities that their clients deserve the same treatment.

For Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country, the process to enter the US from Tijuana can take hours or days, advocates said, and hundreds are being processed daily. Meanwhile, immigrants from other places like Central America, Haiti, and Africa have been waiting months, and in some cases more than a year, in Mexico for the opportunity to seek refuge within the US.

In Tijuana, where the majority of Ukrainians are entering through the border, most are being allowed into the US on humanitarian exceptions to a Trump-era pandemic policy that expels almost all immigrants at the border. Humanitarian parole allows immigrants who are otherwise ineligible to enter the US to come into the country based on urgent humanitarian or significant public benefit reasons. It's also one of the few ways immigrants and asylum-seekers can currently seek protection from within the US.

Most immigrants who reach US soil are currently barred from accessing the asylum system and are quickly expelled at the border under a policy known as Title 42 that former president Donald Trump invoked and that the Biden administration has continued to use.

Senior Department of Homeland Security officials said they've processed close to 15,000 Ukrainians at the US–Mexico border so far. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced a new process that would allow Ukrainians with sponsors to fly to the US and apply for humanitarian parole, which, if approved, would allow them to stay and work for a period of up to two years.