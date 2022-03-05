This Ukrainian Man And His Family Fled Just In Time For US Protection, But Others May Not Be So Lucky

There wasn’t a lot of time to think as the Russian invasion ramped up around them. All Alex could focus on was finding the quickest way to get his family out of Ukraine and into the United States.

It took five days of driving across borders and international flights before Alex, his wife, and their two children landed in Seattle on March 1.

“I have no words to describe what it was like to flee,” said Alex, who asked to be identified by a pseudonym because he feared endangering family members in Ukraine. “Not even in my dreams could I have imagined fleeing the country I lived in for 18 years.”

Alex, who is a legal resident of Ukraine, had an Indian passport and was able to fly to the US on a six-month tourist visa he happened to have.

“To describe the situation back home as stressful is an understatement,” Alex said. “Bombs are falling and sirens are always going off. It’s unbelievable.”

The date he and his family arrived would turn out to be significant. On Thursday, the Biden administration announced that Ukrainians who had made it to the US by March 1 were eligible to receive temporary protected status, also known as TPS, which would shield them from deportation and allow them to obtain a work permit for 18 months. The European Union also announced it would grant temporary protections to people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

While they’d still have to apply for TPS before obtaining the benefits that come with it, Alex and his family’s situation is not unlike that of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians who have fled Russia’s invading army and are now forced to make difficult decisions about their futures. The unprecedented scale and speed of the emigration has put pressure on countries to step up and help aid those fleeing the invasion. The extension of TPS was meant as an emergency attempt to give Ukrainians in the US the opportunity to avoid returning to their war-torn country. More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled their homes since the Russian invasion, many of them pouring into neighboring countries, where they can access flights to other parts of the world.

“I’m still a bit overwhelmed and haven’t had much time to think about our next steps,” Alex told BuzzFeed News, “but [TPS] provides some sense of stability, and I'm happy to know it’s an option.”