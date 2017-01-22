Two MLB Players Have Died In Separate Car Crashes In The Dominican Republic.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major league infielder Andy Marte were both killed in separate car crashes on Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Dominican police did not immediately return a request for information from BuzzFeed News, but a patrol spokesperson told the Associated Press that Ventura, 25, died on a highway accident about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. It wasn’t clear if he was driving.

Marte, 33, died when the Mercedes Benz he was driving hit a house along a road about 95 miles north of the capital, the AP reported.

Both were playing in the Dominican winter league with the Aguilas Cibaenas team.