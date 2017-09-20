Trump Ignored Laws, Constitution To Fast Track Wall, California Says

Among the claims in a lawsuit California filed Wednesday is that DHS's authority to waive laws to build barriers on the border expired in 2008.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced a lawsuit against the border wall at the U.S. Mexico border.

California sued the Trump administration Wednesday over its plans to build a wall along the US–Mexico border, accusing it of violating environmental laws and the US Constitution.

The complaint asked the court to stop the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from taking any further action on the construction of the wall or replacing existing barriers until it complies with environmental laws. It also asked the court to stop DHS from waiving any laws in order to expedite the project in California.

“The Trump Administration has once again ignored laws it doesn’t like in order to resuscitate a campaign talking point to build a wall on our southern border,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. “President Trump has yet to pivot from candidate Trump to leader of a nation built on the rule of law. That's dangerous.”

The Center for Biological Diversity filed the first lawsuit against the wall in April.

Devin O'Malley, spokesperson for the Department of Justice, said Trump is committed to keeping the US safe, and that securing the border is a "significant part" of it.



"The Department of Justice looks forward to vigorously defending his inherent authority to do so," O'Malley said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed an executive order directing DHS to move forward with building the “big, beautiful wall” that became the cornerstone of his campaign.