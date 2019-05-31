Trump Said He Will Impose A 5% Tariff On Mexico Until It Does More To Stop Migrants From Reaching The US Border

President Trump on Thursday announced a 5% tariff on all imports from Mexico until the country does more to stop migrants from reaching the US border.

The tariff, which will go into effect on June 10, will continue to increase until the "problem is remedied," he added on Twitter.



Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney later said the percentage would increase by 5% every month until reaching 25% on Oct. 1.

"It is our very firm belief that the Mexican government can and needs to do more to help us with our situation at our southern border," Mulvaney told reporters.

It's unclear exactly what goal Mexico needs to meet in order to avoid tariffs; Mulvaney said only that the number of people at the border needs to start coming down by a "significant" number.

The amount of migrants at the border will likely start going down even without the threat of tariffs because historically the number of apprehensions lowers because of the summer heat.

The administration will impose the tariffs by invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, which allows the president to implement tariffs during a national emergency, Mulvaney said.

The administration contends that the number of immigrants arriving at the border is overwhelming agents on the ground, creating the emergency.

The number of people, mostly Central Americans, apprehended in May is on pace to be the highest in over 12 years, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said.

US Customs and Border Protection apprehended 109,144 people along the southern border in April, the highest monthly figure since 2007, though still well below the peak of 1.6 million encountered in 2000.

Mexico, McAleenan said, is only stopping one-fifth of the migrants US agents are seeing coming up through Central America, which needs to increase. Mexican authorities also need to crack down on smugglers, he added.

Asked if Trump was aware that the cost of the tariffs would be shouldered by US-consumers, Mulvaney said people in the US are already paying for the cost of the people showing up at the border.

"Americans are already paying for this right now. Illegal immigration comes at a cost to the American taxpayer," he said. "We really do not want to do this, but we have to in order to protect the country."



John Sandweg, who previously headed up Immigration and Customs Enforcement and served as general counsel at the Department of Homeland Security, said the move could have severe implications because the relationship with Mexico can be frustrating and even under the Obama administration officials pushed the Mexican government to do more.

“He has got to be very careful,” Sandweg told BuzzFeed News. “The greatest partner we have on border security is Mexico.”

Mexican officials help tip off border authorities on large groups coming across, and work in coordination with US officials often, and take back individuals who have been quickly deported, Sandweg said.

“This carries a lot of risk. If they alienate Mexico, they could dial back the cooperation,” he said. “It would create an epic meltdown in our border security apparatus.”

Christopher Wilson, deputy director of the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute, said that it’s true that during the first two months of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador administration officials issued more visas to migrants and deported fewer Central Americans, but stopped in the face of pressure from the US.

“It has become a strange pattern: first Mexico accedes to U.S. demands, then the President threatens Mexico,” Wilson told BuzzFeed News. “It doesn’t make sense. Mexico is already at the table. Mexico is already working with the U.S. to manage the migration crisis. Why threaten your partner?”

Making the situation even stranger, Wilson said, the White House submitted paperwork to Congress to move forward with the passage of the USMCA, which is a free trade agreement, on the same day this threat is issued.

“Which is it?" Wilson said. "Does the Trump Administration want free trade in North America in order to create jobs and strengthen regional competitiveness, or does it want to raise tariffs that act as a tax on American consumers?”