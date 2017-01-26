Trump Considers 20% Tax On Mexico's Imports To Pay For The Border Wall

The White House press secretary on Thursday said the Trump administration was looking into imposing a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico to pay for a border wall.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Thursday revealed that the Trump administration was considering a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico as a way to pay for the southern border wall.

Spicer didn’t give any additional details, according to a White House pool report, but said it would be the beginning of a process that would be part of overall tax reform. His comments are the first word from the new administration on just how Trump was going to get Mexico, which has repeatedly said it will not pay for the wall, to pony up.

“By doing it that we can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall just through that mechanism alone. That’s really going to provide the funding,” Spicer said. “It clearly provides the funding and does so in a way that the American taxpayer is wholly respected.”

Initially, Spicer told the White House press corps that Trump planned on imposing the tax for the wall, but later walked that back, saying it was one of many options the administration was considering.



"There’s nothing to roll out, so the idea of asking for details on something, we’re not there yet… It could be a multitude of things. Instead of 20% it could be 18, it could be 5,” Spicer said. “The idea is to show that generating revenue for the wall is not as difficult as some might have suggested.”



Of the 1,000 miles of border Trump wants to build the wall on, 350 miles lack a vehicle barrier or fence.

