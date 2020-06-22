Trump Is Suspending Certain Visas For Foreign Workers

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

The Trump administration on Monday announced it will be suspending some employment-based visas for foreigners to protect American workers as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic — a move derided by companies who say they need access to skilled labor that they can’t get in the United States.

The suspension, which will stay in place through the end of the year, will not immediately impact workers already in the US.

The proclamation will suspend H-1B visas for specialized highly skilled workers, most H-2B visas for nonagricultural seasonal workers, most J-1 visas for exchange visitors, and the L-1 visa used by companies to internally transfer foreign employees to the US, according to a senior Trump official who spoke with reporters on Monday.

Trump will also extend his April 22 order to temporarily ban green cards for certain groups of people outside the US. At the time, the president was weighing whether to suspend visas and programs for foreign workers but decided against it after business groups blasted the idea.



The decision to suspend several groups of employment-based visas comes on the heels of previous attempts by the administration to restrict immigration during the pandemic, including efforts to turn away most people at the southern border and limit visas issued in embassies across the world. Immigrant advocates and experts believe the administration is using the pandemic to institute extreme measures it has long sought to under the guise of a public health emergency.

The administration's proclamation targets the H-1B temporary visa for highly skilled foreign professionals, including those in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. There is an 85,000 cap for some H-1B visas, but many are exempt from the limit. In 2019, the US approved 139,000 new H-1B visa petitions, according to USCIS.

The H-1B program has long been criticized for being abused by US companies. Critics say H-1B visas aren’t actually given to the most highly trained workers and that they allow employers to import cheap labor. They also argue the visas give larger companies who submit numerous applications an unfair advantage over smaller firms.

One of the requirements to get the visas is an employer must attest that the hiring of an H-1B worker will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of their US counterparts.

Sharvari Dalal-Dheini, director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said she was extremely concerned that such a broad suspension would negatively affect the country's ability to recover from the current economic crisis brought on by the pandemic.

“Foreign nationals play a vital role in our recovery, yet this administration is choosing to advance its anti-immigrant agenda, rather than prioritizing recovery, by issuing such an unprecedented and overly broad ban,” Dalal-Dheini said.

Businesses also expressed concern and disagreement with Trump on social media, including Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who said on Twitter that he was "disappointed" by the order.