Trump Says The US And Guatemala Have Signed A "Safe Third Country" Agreement To Restrict Asylum-Seekers

The US and Guatemala have signed a "safe third country" agreement that could require asylum-seekers traveling through the Central American country to first seek protection there, the White House said Friday.



The details of the agreement were not immediately released, but under the designation, thousands of asylum-seekers who travel through Guatemala, which shares a border with Mexico, from countries such as Honduras and El Salvador could be required to apply for asylum there before being able to do so in the US.

Speaking alongside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told reporters that if asylum-seekers "arrive in the US not having availed themselves of that opportunity, they will be returned to Guatemala.”

The agreement comes after Trump threatened Guatemala with tariffs after backing away from discussions on this designation.

A statement from the Guatemalan government said that on the topic of migration, both countries agreed to work together on a plan that would be applied to people from El Salvador and Honduras. However, the statement was vague about what immigrants from those two countries would be subjected to and made no mention of asylum.

There is an agreement coming soon that would provide work visas for Guatemalans in agriculture and, down the road, work visas in the construction and services sector, the statement said.

Refugees International, an immigration advocacy group, called the reported agreement "very alarming" and said it would put people in "grave danger."



"Guatemala is in no way safe for refugees and asylum-seekers, and all the strong-arming in the world won’t make it so," said Eric Schwartz, the organization's president. "This agreement also violates US law and will put some of the most vulnerable people in Central America in grave danger. At the moment, it is not clear exactly what arrangement has been reached in light of the Guatemalan Constitutional Court’s provisional decision against a third country agreement. But the president’s statements on this are of the deepest concern. Such an arrangement would make a mockery of the notion that those fleeing persecution in Central America have any recourse."