The Trump Administration Can Continue To Force Asylum-Seekers To Wait In Mexico, A Federal Appeals Court Ruled
The US 9th Circuit allowed the administration to continue its policy while the case makes its way through the appeals process.
A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can, for now, continue to require some Central American migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims proceed in US immigration court.
In April, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the policy, but before that could happen the three-judge US 9th Circuit panel instituted a temporary stay. The San Francisco-based panel on Tuesday granted the government's stay of the preliminary injunction pending its appeal to the court, meaning the administration can continue to enforce the controversial policy while the case is decided.
Though the ruling is not the final word on the policy, it is a rare court victory for the Trump administration whose past attempts to curb immigration have been blocked by the federal courts.
Under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy, commonly known as "Remain in Mexico," 3,267 Central American asylum-seekers have been forced to return to Mexico since January, according to Mexican government officials.
The policy was first launched at the San Diego—Tijuana port of entry and has since expanded across the San Diego sector and to ports of entry in Calexico, California and El Paso, Texas.
Omar Jadwat, director of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said asylum-seekers were being put in harms way after being forced to return to Mexico. Still, he remained hopeful that the policy will be stopped down the line.
"Notably, two of the three judges that heard this request found that there are serious legal problems with what the government is doing," said Jadwat in a statement. "So there is good reason to believe that ultimately this policy will be put to a halt."
At an April 24 hearing, attorneys for the US government and ACLU attorneys argued over whether Central Americans being returned to Mexico were exempt from a statute that allows immigration officials to return an asylum-seeker to the contiguous country they arrived from. The government said they were not exempt and the ACLU said they were.
In marking its decision, the liberal-leaning 9th Circuit said attorneys for DHS are likely to prevail on the argument that asylum-seekers are not exempt. The judges also said that DHS is likely to prevail on the claim that the administration didn't go through the regulatory process and deliberative system that allows for public comment before instituting the sweeping changes.
Judges Paul J. Watford, Diarmuid F. O'Scannlain, and William A. Fletcher noted that despite the fear expressed by the plaintiffs, they believed that the likelihood of asylum-seekers being harmed is somewhat reduced by the Mexican government's commitment to give the migrants work permits and humanitarian status.
Adolfo Flores is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Adolfo Flores at adolfo.flores@buzzfeed.com.
