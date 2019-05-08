The Trump Administration Can Continue To Force Asylum-Seekers To Wait In Mexico, A Federal Appeals Court Ruled

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Trump administration can, for now, continue to require some Central American migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims proceed in US immigration court.

In April, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking the policy, but before that could happen the three-judge US 9th Circuit panel instituted a temporary stay. The San Francisco-based panel on Tuesday granted the government's stay of the preliminary injunction pending its appeal to the court, meaning the administration can continue to enforce the controversial policy while the case is decided.

Though the ruling is not the final word on the policy, it is a rare court victory for the Trump administration whose past attempts to curb immigration have been blocked by the federal courts.

Under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy, commonly known as "Remain in Mexico," 3,267 Central American asylum-seekers have been forced to return to Mexico since January, according to Mexican government officials.

The policy was first launched at the San Diego—Tijuana port of entry and has since expanded across the San Diego sector and to ports of entry in Calexico, California and El Paso, Texas.