Days After Trump's Mob Attacked The Capitol He Went To The Border To Talk About The Wall He Never Built

“He's going back to what's been tested and what works for him,” one local immigration advocate said.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump points to a member of the audience before speaking near a section of the US-Mexico border wall on Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas.

MCALLEN, Texas — Besieged by political crises after inciting a deadly insurrection on the US Capitol, President Donald Trump on Tuesday returned to one of the bread and butter issues that helped catapult him into office: the border wall. Touring the construction near San Juan in South Texas, Trump appeared true to his former campaign self, waving at supporters and hyping the project’s progress as a political victory at a time when his legacy has a huge hit. “When I took office, we inherited a broken, dysfunctional and open border,” he told an audience during a brief speech. “We reformed our immigration system and achieved the most secure southern border in US history.”

Eric Gay / AP Supporters of President Donald Trump gather in anticipation of his visit to the US-Mexico border on Jan. 12, 2021.

In 2015, Trump said he'd build the wall on nearly half of the 2,000-mile US–Mexico border. But that number has continued to drop. At his 2020 State of the Union speech, Trump said that by early 2021, "we will have substantially more than 500 miles completed."

The total currently stands at about 450 miles. "Unlike those who came before me, I kept my promises,” Trump said Tuesday. “And today we celebrate an extraordinary milestone: the completion of the promised 450 miles of border wall.” Despite Trump's original promise being nowhere near fulfilled, his supporters insisted the president had been vindicated and celebrated his arrival. As his motorcade sped by, Ilsa Zamora jumped up and down, both arms in the air, tears in her eyes. “That’s my president, that’s my president!” the 45-year-old screamed. But where Trump sees success, critics see the scar tissue of his four years in office — hundreds of immigrant children are still separated from their parents, the asylum system remains largely closed off, and an immigrant community is still coping with being used as a scapegoat to stoke hate during the campaign. “It’s so insulting for him to come to South Texas in particular,” Efren Olivares, deputy legal director for Immigrant Justice at the Southern Poverty Law Center, told BuzzFeed News. “It’s a place that was the epicenter of family separations and where we have a refugee camp of immigrants along the Rio Grande just on the other side of the border in Mexico.” “He's going back to what's been tested and what works for him,” Olivares added. “I think that's why he's here, and then that's why he's going to use every opportunity he can to keep talking about immigrants as criminals.” Trump should be focusing on the pandemic, which has hit South Texas hard, Olivares said. On Friday, the Rio Grande Valley was re-designated as a "high hospitalization area" by state health officials. "Instead, he's coming here to do an alleged victory lap about a prize, a nonsensical project that has wasted millions and millions of dollars," Olivares said.

Alex Brandon / AP President Donald Trump reacts after speaking near a section of the border wall, on Jan. 12, 2021, in Alamo, Texas.