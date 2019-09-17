A Teen Girl Forced To Wait In Mexico Under Trump’s Asylum Policies Nearly Drowned While Waiting To Cross

Breni, an asylum-seeker from Honduras, moments after she is pulled out of the Rio Grande River in Matamoros, Mexico.

MATAMOROS, Mexico — The surface of the Rio Grande River looked so calm that 17-year-old Breni waded into its banks without concern despite not knowing how to swim. It was only moments later, when she was dragged downstream by the river's powerful undercurrent, that she realized how deceiving the water could be.

The Honduran asylum-seeker was bathing with four other girls in the river that divides the Mexican city of Matamoros and the US city of Brownsville last week when her 14-year-old friend was sucked in by the current. Breni, who declined to give her full name out of safety and privacy concerns, grabbed onto her friend and was also pulled into the river. Witnesses along the river bank, who had immigrated from Cuba, scrambled to rescue the drowning girls, but were unable to reach Breni until it was nearly too late.

“They couldn’t get to me and the water sucked me in,” Breni told BuzzFeed News. “All I could see was water before I went under and then everything went black.”

Her near-drowning in the same waters where a father and his two-year-old daughter died just months ago highlights the continued danger and conditions asylum-seekers forced to wait in Mexico under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) policy endure.

The tragic picture of the bodies of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter Valeria floating in the river lifeless made headlines around the world and cast a spotlight on the dangers of the Rio Grande. In addition to being an obstacle facing immigrants attempting to reach the US, for many asylum-seekers forced to return to Mexico under the Trump administration policy to wait for their US immigration court dates, the river is often the only place they can bathe or wash their clothes.