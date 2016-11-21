Trump Announces Plans For His First 100 Days In Office

In a YouTube video released Monday, the president-elect said his administration would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and investigate all visa fraud.

In a video message released Monday outlining plans for his first 100 days in office, President-elect Donald Trump said he would begin the process of withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and issue other orders to help "drain the swamp."

“I am going to issue our notification of intent to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a potential disaster for our country,” Trump said of the international trade deal that was considered effectively dead after his win. “Instead, we will negotiate fair, bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back onto American shores.”

Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to leave the partnership, which would lower tariffs and set new commerce rules for 12 countries. After he won the election, House and Senate leaders said they wouldn’t bring it to a vote.

Trump issued his plans in a video on YouTube as opposed to a press conference where reporters could ask follow-up questions about his proposed policies.

One item missing from his 100-day plan was the wall he vowed to build along the US-Mexico border, a plan beloved by many of his supporters who rallied around the tough-on-immigration candidate. However, he did say he would direct the Department of Labor to investigate all abuses of visa programs.

He also plans to impose a five-year ban on executive officials becoming lobbyists after leaving the administration and beef up the US defense against cyberattacks.

