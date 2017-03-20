Weekly List Of Alleged Crimes Committed By Undocumented Immigrants In Sanctuary Cities Debuts

Federal authorities on Monday published the first report on crimes committed by undocumented immigrants in so-called sanctuary cities at the behest of President Trump.

The Trump administration on Monday published the first weekly report of cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and the alleged crimes committed by the undocumented immigrants they had been seeking.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Declined Detainer Outcome Report was created under one of President Trump’s executive orders in an attempt to single out sanctuary jurisdictions.

The report, which covers Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, lists jurisdictions that didn’t honor ICE requests to hold undocumented immigrants or notify agents when they are released from custody. In total, the jurisdictions declined 206 detainer requests issued by ICE.

The crimes highlighted in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) report include drug possession, domestic violence, and DUIs. They also note the undocumented immigrant’s nationality.



“When law enforcement agencies fail to honor immigration detainers and release serious criminal offenders, it undermines ICE’s ability to protect the public safety and carry out its mission,” Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said in a statement.

ICE’s goal, he added, is to build cooperative and respectful relationships with local police.

“We will continue collaborating with them to help ensure that illegal aliens who may pose a threat to our communities are not released onto the streets to potentially harm individuals living within our communities,” Homan said.