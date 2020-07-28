The Trump Administration Said It's Not Expelling A Group Of Immigrant Children Held In A Hotel

MCALLEN, TEXAS — The Trump administration on Monday said it will not expel a group of immigrant children detained at a Texas hotel under a policy that has immediately sent back thousands at the border.

Last week, the Associated Press reported that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was holding unaccompanied minors, some as young as 1, in hotels before quickly removing them without allowing them to go through the US' legal immigration system. A private contractor for ICE would take children to three Hampton Inn & Suites hotels in Arizona and at the Texas-Mexico border before sending them to their home countries.

As a result of a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on behalf of the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP), 17 children detained at a Hampton Inn in McAllen, Texas, will instead be sent to a US refugee agency. The hotel was the center of a protest over the practice last week and where a TCRP attorney who was trying to reach the children was pushed into an elevator wall by men in plainclothes. Immigrant children and families would wave at advocates from the hotel's windows or hold up signs saying they didn't have telephone access.

"The government hereby represents that the unnamed single minors who were at the identified hotel...will be processed," attorneys for the government said in court documents filed Monday.

The children covered by the lawsuit only represent a portion of all unaccompanied minors being quickly expelled from the US.

"The Trump administration must stop secretly deporting children, and not just grant hearings to the children we learn about," the ACLU said in a statement.

Efren C. Olivares, legal director of the Racial & Economic Justice Program with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said in a statement that the recent day's efforts by advocates helped expose a practice that has affected thousands of immigrants and asylum-seekers.

"But for the efforts of the brave people who exposed this illegal practice...the government would be perfectly happy to expel children without a trace," Olivares said.