The Trump Administration Is Canceling English Classes, Soccer, And Legal Aid For Unaccompanied Immigrant Children

The Trump administration is canceling English classes, legal aid, and recreational activities like soccer for unaccompanied immigrant children being held in federal shelters, citing budget constraints as the number of detainees continues to grow.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) started telling contractors who run the facilities this week to begin scaling back or shutting down activities for unaccompanied children "that are not directly necessary for the protection of life and safety."

Critics slammed the move as punitive and illegal. Carlos Holguin, a lawyer who took part in a lawsuit that helped set standards of care for children in custody, told the Washington Post he would file new legal action "if they go through with it."

"What’s next? Drinking water? Food? Where are they going to stop?" he said.

But Evelyn Stauffer, a spokesperson for the Administration for Children and Families, a division of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that oversees the care of unaccompanied children, said the number of immigrants at the border has been straining ORR's ability to care for the children.

"Additional resources are urgently required to meet the humanitarian needs created by this influx – to both sustain critical child welfare and release operations and increase capacity," Stauffer said in a statement.

In May, Border Patrol agents apprehended 11,507 unaccompanied children along the border, an increase from 8,900 in April. At the ports of entry, border agents apprehended 386 unaccompanied kids in May, about the same as the month before.

Health and Human Services is trying to get an emergency appropriation of $2.88 billion to increase shelter capacity. Unaccompanied children detained at the border by DHS agents are sent to ORR shelters. From there, the agency tries to place the children with sponsors, usually family members. Many of the children are fleeing violence and extreme poverty in Central America.

On May 17, the Trump administration notified Congress of an anticipated deficiency in ORR’s unaccompanied minors program, saying it was on pace to run out of money and would likely need supplemental funding.

Border Patrol has apprehended 56,278 unaccompanied children since the start of the fiscal year in October.

