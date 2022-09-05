Tiffany Haddish Responded To The Child Sex Abuse Allegations Against Her And Said She Regrets Being Part Of A Sketch That "Wasn’t Funny"

Tiffany Haddish responded Monday to the allegations that comedy sketches she was involved in amounted to child sexual abuse, and said she regretted being part of them.

Haddish and fellow comedian Aries Spears were accused of child sexual abuse in a lawsuit filed last week. The suit, filed by two anonymous plaintiffs, accuses the comedians of recruiting them to perform indecent acts of a sexual nature for comedy sketches that were filmed in 2013 and 2014.

"I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I'm right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there's very little that I can say right now," Haddish said in a statement posted on her Instagram. "But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn't funny at all — and I deeply regret having agreed to act in it."

Haddish said she looked forward to being able to share more about the situation as soon as she could. Haddish's attorney, Andrew Brettler, previously denied the allegations in a statement to BuzzFeed News and called the lawsuit “frivolous” and an attempt to shake Haddish down for money.

The plaintiffs, identified in the lawsuit as John and Jane Doe, were 7 and 14 years old, respectively, at the time of the alleged incidents. The lawsuit accuses Haddish and Spears of intentional infliction of emotional distress, gross negligence, negligent supervision, breach of fiduciary duty, constructive fraud, sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sexual abuse of a minor.