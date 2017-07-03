YouTube And VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies At 33

The death of YouTube star Stevie Ryan, who was best known for her character Little Loca, was ruled a suicide, authorities said Monday. She was 33.

Los Angeles County Coroner’s Lt. Rudy Molano said Ryan killed herself by hanging.

Ryan found fame on YouTube through her celebrity impressions and hosted a podcast about depression with cohost Kristen Carney. Her suicide came days after her grandfather died, an event she talked about on her podcast Mentally Ch(ill).

“I’m just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression,” Ryan said on the episode posted five days ago. “Or maybe it will take me out of my depression a little bit to see that life is short, to see that we don’t actually have as much time with people that we love.”

Ryan also posted photos of her grandfather on Instagram, saying he had been “withering away” for weeks. He died June 29.