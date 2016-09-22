Shooter Dead After Killing 2 Employees At Tennessee Factory

Authorities said that by the time officers arrived at the electrical manufacturing company in Athens, Tennessee, the gunman had shot himself.

Authorities said two people at an Athens, Tennessee, factory were shot dead before the gunman killed himself Thursday.

The shooting was reported at about 4:16 p.m., but by the time authorities arrived, the shooter, who not immediately identified, was dead from a self-inflected gunshot wound, Athens Police Chief Charles Ziegler said.

“The motive for the gunman to specifically target the two other people is still unclear,” Ziegler said. “We don’t know who he is.”

Ziegler said the shooter used a handgun to carry out the attack.

Local media initially reported that three employees had been shot, instead of two.

On Instagram, McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said the scene at Thomas & Betts Corporation, an electrical manufacturing plant, was secure.



"You don't want to believe it, but you respond and you do your duty," Guy said regarding his initial reaction to reports of the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.