Arizona Sheriff Arpaio Revives Obama Birther Conspiracy With New Claims

The outgoing Arizona sheriff revived the birther conspiracy theory around Barack Obama's birth certificate, saying a yearslong investigation proves it is a "fraudulently created document."

Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio on Thursday announced the results of a yearslong investigation that he claims proves President Barack Obama's birth certificate is a forged document.



“I do not care where the president was born. It had nothing to do with that. We were going to investigate a possibly forged document,” Arpaio, the outspoken Maricopa County sheriff, told reporters. “What we’ve concluded is that it’s a fraudulently created document that has been represented as an official copy of the original birth certificate of President Obama.”

The outgoing sheriff, who lost his re-election bid in November after being charged with violating a court order to stop racially profiling Latinos, has remained an ardent leader of the birther movement, a conspiracy theory that has long been debunked.



Even President-elect Donald Trump, another famous birther and Arpaio supporter, conceded in September that Obama was born in Hawaii.

