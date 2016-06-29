BuzzFeed News

Selena To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

“The Queen of Tejano music” is being honored posthumously after she was fatally shot in 1995.

By Adolfo Flores

Posted on June 28, 2016, at 11:03 p.m. ET


Pam Francis / Getty Images

Mexican-American singer Selena will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, also known as “The Queen of Tejano music,” is being honored posthumously after her death in 1995. She is joined by 33 other people selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

"The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected a great group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” said Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee.

Selena, is remembered for hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” She was further propelled to fame after Selena, the popular biopic featuring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos, was released after her death.

The singer was killed by Yolanda Saldívar at a motel in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995. Before she was fatally shot by Saldívar, who was the president of her fan club, Selena had accused her of embezzling money.

Selena's family did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.

Her fans were thrilled with the news

My mom started crying when she found out Selena is getting a star on the walk of fame ð­ð
@HollywoodArea recently announces Selena Quintanilla will receive a spot on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. #SATX
Yasssss! @SelenaLaLeyenda is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. #SelenaQuintanilla #Selena
Omg they are finally giving Selena a star on the Hollywood walk of fame!
So happy for #Selena getting her star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame. We lost her over 20yrs ago but never forget her
Tyra Banks, The Rock, and Selena getting Walk of Fame stars.
