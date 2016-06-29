Selena To Receive Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

“The Queen of Tejano music” is being honored posthumously after she was fatally shot in 1995.

Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, also known as “The Queen of Tejano music,” is being honored posthumously after her death in 1995. She is joined by 33 other people selected by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Mexican-American singer Selena will get her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

"The Committee looked carefully at each nominee and we feel that we have selected a great group of talent that will appeal to the tastes of many fans around the world,” said Vin Di Bona, chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Committee.

Selena, is remembered for hits like “Como La Flor” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” She was further propelled to fame after Selena, the popular biopic featuring Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos, was released after her death.

The singer was killed by Yolanda Saldívar at a motel in Corpus Christi on March 31, 1995. Before she was fatally shot by Saldívar, who was the president of her fan club, Selena had accused her of embezzling money.

Selena's family did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment.