Robert Durst Has Tested Positive For COVID Days After He Was Sentenced To Life In Prison, His Lawyer Says

His attorney, Dick DeGuerin, said Durst was fully vaccinated against the virus.

By Adolfo Flores

Picture of Adolfo Flores Adolfo Flores BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 16, 2021, at 4:46 p.m. ET

Posted on October 16, 2021, at 4:33 p.m. ET

Pool / Reuters

Robert Durst is seen being sentenced to life without possibility of parole for the killing of Susan Berman.

Robert Durst, the multimillionaire who was the focus of the HBO documentary The Jinx and who last week was sentenced to to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his friend, has tested positive for COVID-19, his attorney told BuzzFeed News Saturday.

Dick DeGuerin, Durst's defense attorney, said his client was in poor health and was having difficulty breathing on Thursday when he was sentenced for murdering his friend Susan Berman in 2000. Durst's health was the reason why DeGuerin said he tried to get the trial delayed.

"On Thursday he looked like hell," DeGuerin told BuzzFeed News. "He's in terrible condition. He's about to die, I think."

DeGuerin said Durst was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but declined to provide any additional information about the 78-year-old's health.

Durst was found guilty of murder on Sept. 17 as well as lying in wait and killing a witness, “special circumstances” that mandated the harshest possible sentence. California currently has a moratorium on the death penalty.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which is currently detaining Durst, said that due to HIPPA the agency can't disclose medical information.

DeGuerin told the Daily Beast and the LA Times that Durst was on a ventilator, but he declined to confirm that to BuzzFeed News.

This is a breaking news article. Please come back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.


