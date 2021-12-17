More Asylum-Seekers Are Being Forced To Wait In Mexico Under A Restarted Trump-Era Program

Immigrants, most of who are asylum-seekers that have been sent back to Mexico under the Migrant Protection Protocols, to wait for their asylum cases, stand in line in 2019 to get a meal.

"I don't know why I'm in Mexico," Jose said. "I'm seeking asylum in the US and instead I'm in Mexico where it's dangerous for migrants."

Jose has been living in a shelter since being sent back under the program officially known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Still in shock, he was especially confused after hearing from other Nicaraguan asylum-seekers who said they were with their friends and family in the US after crossing the border.

The so-called Remain in Mexico program, which forced more than 71,000 immigrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum cases were adjudicated by a US judge, had been shut down by President Joe Biden, but a federal court ordered it to be restarted, forcing people like Jose, an asylum-seeker from Nicaragua, to wait in dangerous conditions in Mexico.

A new group of asylum-seekers have found themselves trapped in Mexico under a Trump-era program that was reinstated for the foreseeable future after the Biden administration suffered another court loss this week.

Immigrants who are applying for asylum in the United States wait in a holding area at a new tent courtroom in Laredo, Texas.

As of Thursday, 161 immigrants and asylum-seekers had been placed into MPP since it was restarted, according to the International Organization for Migration. Most of them have been from Nicaragua, with others from Venezuela, Colombia, Cuba, and Ecuador. Central Americans and Mexicans continue to be sent back to Mexico under a different policy, Title 42, that the Biden administration has continued, citing the ongoing pandemic.

In a more than 100 page ruling this week, the 5th Circuit US Court of Appeals backed that decision. "DHS claims the power to implement a massive policy reversal—affecting billions of dollars and countless people—simply by typing out a new Word document and posting it on the internet," the court wrote. The ruling, issued on Monday, makes it more likely that the policy will remain in place unless the administration succeeds in court.

Earlier this month, Biden was forced to bring back Remain in Mexico in order to comply with a federal court order after a judge determined that that the administration erred in the way they had rolled back the Trump-era policy.

Yareni, 5, flips through the pages of a book in an encampment where she lives in Matamoros, Mexico.

Jose, who declined to be fully identified fearing it would affect his asylum case, said he's worried about being kidnapped by cartel members in Mexico. As he prepared to cross into the US from Ciudad Juárez, he said he saw three men exit a car, yell at him to stop, and start to chase him. Jose then ran across shallow dirty water until he made it to the US side of the border and was stopped by Border Patrol agents.

"They told me, ‘You're in the US now, not in Mexico, you don't have to run anymore,’" Jose said.

After being detained for a few days, officers told him he had been chosen to be put in MPP. Jose said he spoke to someone on the phone who asked him if he feared being sent back to Mexico. He answered yes and told them about the men who had chased him, hoping it would be enough to avoid being sent back. The man on the other end of the line didn't say anything and kept asking questions for about 40 minutes. At the end, Jose said, the man told him he was going back to Mexico.

US border officers drove him to the middle of an international bridge that led to Ciudad Juárez, where Mexican authorities were waiting for him. Jose was tested for COVID-19 and then sent to a squalid shelter.

"It's disgusting," Jose said. "The bathrooms are a mess."

Julia Neusner, a refugee protection attorney at Human Rights First, said every immigrant she and her colleagues interviewed told them CBP did not actually ask them the 11 specific questions related to their physical and mental health on the printed questionnaire, even though CBP had checked "no" for each question.

"Most said CBP just asked generally if they had any health issues and a few were asked about their mental health, but some were asked no questions about their health at all, including a Nicaraguan man with chronic migraines who said CBP threw away his medication," Neusner said.

Many immigrants placed into the program were overwhelmed and confused by the process, Neusner said.

"The people we interviewed were really overwhelmed and distressed about the fact that they are going to be trapped for months in Ciudad Juárez, a notoriously dangerous city where they have no friends and family and no way to support themselves," Neusner said.

Jose said he doesn't remember being asked anything about his health by CBP.

"They just told me to sign papers and told me that whether I signed or not, I was going back to Mexico," Jose said. "The papers were in English, so I didn't understand them."

Jose said he received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, but had yet to get the second shot. He asked CBP officers if he could get the second shot and was told to wait until the next day, Jose said. Instead, Jose was sent to Mexico under MPP without receiving a vaccination.

Part of the issue may have been that the US is only offering the J&J vaccine to immigrants. Jose said he would've taken the J&J shot, but it wasn't offered. Now he's worried he won't be able to attend his first court hearing in January because he’s not fully vaccinated.

"Imagine, the sacrifices I'm making by staying here and then to not be allowed to attend my hearing," Jose said.

People like Jose, who received a CDC-approved vaccine — which includes AstraZeneca — will be able to enter the US for their court hearings if they show proof of vaccination, the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement. But it's unclear if immigrants would need to have both shots or if one is enough.

Vaccines are provided to all immigrants placed in MPP, the DHS said, with the shots administered by Department of Health and Human Services contractors. Adults are offered the J&J vaccine and children who are eligible are offered Pfizer’s version.

DHS said it had been working with the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which oversees the nation's immigration courts, to ensure that an immigrant's first hearing in the US would align with the window of time for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

DHS did not respond to specific questions about what will happen to immigrants who have only received one of two doses.

The return of Remain in Mexico was met with disappointment and anger from advocates, who said the first iteration was riddled with due process violations and put immigrants at risk. The Biden administration has presented the new iteration of MPP as more humane and pledged that some vulnerable immigrants wouldn’t be put into the program.

Under new agency guidance on the policy, vulnerable immigrants, such as those with known physical or mental health issues or who are older, should be exempted from Remain in Mexico. An internal government report obtained by BuzzFeed News found that while those with “known physical/mental health issues” were also prohibited under the Trump version from being turned away, border officials placed them in the program anyway.