They Were Told 45 Days. Now Asylum-Seekers Are Being Forced To Wait Up To A Year In Mexico.

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico — I. Borrales felt stuck. He was nearly $4,000 in debt in a foreign country, and worried about feeding his family back at home. The first chance to plead his case in court was nearly nine months away.

The 34-year-old father of three, who asked that his full name not be used, had hoped to seek asylum in the US, but was instead sent back to the Mexican border city Ciudad Juárez to wait until February 2020 to see an immigration judge.

After crossing the border near El Paso, Texas, Borrales and his 13-year-old son were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and requested asylum believing he would be able to stay in the US while he made his case to an immigration judge. Instead, he was told he’d have to wait in Mexico until his first court appearance next year.

Confused about what was happening and with the prospect of being sent back to Mexico, Borrales asked for an attorney, hoping to fight the action under the Trump administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the “Remain in Mexico" policy. An agent told him he couldn’t request a lawyer.

“They told me I should’ve thought of that before I came and that I should be grateful they didn’t take my son away,” Borrales told BuzzFeed News. “These were words I never expected to hear.”

Borrales joins more than 2,400 others who have been sent back to Juárez to wait until their asylum case can be adjudicated in the US and a growing number of migrants who have received court dates for a first appearance next year — far longer than the up to 45-day wait officials initially said migrants would face. Immigration attorneys say Borrales isn't the only asylum-seeker being forced to wait until several months to see a judge, with some receiving court dates as late as June 2020.

The long delays mark an apparent shift from statements made by Department of Homeland Security officials when the policy was launched in January in San Ysidro, California. A DHS spokesperson did not respond to an inquiry about the new longer wait times for a first court appearance.

Since the program was implemented in El Paso in March, only one judge, Nathan Herbert, has been hearing MPP cases.



Mexican immigration officials said that as of Monday, 6,748 Central Americans have been returned to the country under the policy. The Trump administration policy has been challenged in federal court and in the most recent ruling was allowed, for now, to continue enforcing it. Though two of the three 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals judges hearing the case said there were legal problems with the policy.

