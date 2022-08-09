The US Has Started To Wind Down The “Remain In Mexico” Policy That Put Thousands Of Immigrants At Risk Of Danger While They Waited For A Court Date

Immigration officials on Monday said they've started to wind down a Trump-era program that forced thousands of immigrants to wait in Mexico while their US immigration cases were completed.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it stopped enrolling new people into the Remain in Mexico program. Immigrants and asylum-seekers who are currently enrolled in the program and in Mexico would be taken out when they show up at the border for their next court date, allowing them to continue their cases from within the US.

Remain in Mexico “has endemic flaws, imposes unjustifiable human costs, and pulls resources and personnel away from other priority efforts to secure our border,” DHS said.

This is the second time the Biden administration has started to end the policy. Last year, District Court Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk issued an injunction that required the Biden administration to restart Remain in Mexico. DHS's announcement came hours after Kacsmaryk vacated his injunction after the Supreme Court ruled in June that the Biden administration could rescind the much-disputed policy and sent the case back to his court.

After the policy was put in place in January 2019 by then-president Donald Trump, more than 70,000 immigrants and asylum-seekers were sent back to Mexico under what’s officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols. The policy resulted in forcing thousands of immigrants to wait for their day in a US court in dangerous Mexican border cities, where they have little access to legal aid and live with the constant threat of violence from cartels.

Immigrants were often left with nowhere to go but the streets, and in one Mexican city, hundreds of people lived in a squalid camp for months, if not more than a year, in what became a symbol for the Trump administration’s Remain in Mexico policy. Human rights advocates tracked hundreds of cases of returned immigrants being kidnapped, raped, and tortured while the US government forced them to wait there.

Shortly after taking office, President Joe Biden stopped enrolling people into the program and later started processing some of the people put in Remain in Mexico into the US, where they will continue their immigration cases. In June, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise when the Department of Homeland Security published a memo terminating the policy.