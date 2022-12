The number of prosecutions for illegal entry and reentry hit a record high in 2019, according to the Justice Department, at 106,312. That number has dropped significantly in recent years since border authorities quickly began to expel immigrants from the US at the border, without their having access to the immigration system, starting in 2020 under a Trump-era pandemic order. That could soon change, though; a federal judge last month gave the government five weeks to stop using the order, known as Title 42.

Hartzler’s argument faced an uphill battle because of the near-absolute authority Congress has over immigration matters. While the number of criminal prosecution referrals fell across the board at the start of the pandemic, those for illegal reentry are starting to rise again under President Joe Biden, a number that could accelerate since the judge struck down Title 42. In April 2022, CBP referred 2,000 immigrants to be prosecuted for immigration offenses, a 31% increase from the same period last year and the highest number in a single month since the beginning of the pandemic.

“You can say, ‘Oh, that was a bunch of men in 1929 who passed those laws,’” Hartzler said. “But that set in motion a chain reaction that’s gotten us to a point today where we still associate people who have crossed the border with illegality.”

When the laws that form the basis of the modern immigration system were passed in the 1920s, some members of Congress openly embraced eugenics, supported segregation, and used racist language.

When Congress passed the National Origins Act of 1924, which restricted how many immigrants could enter the US, particularly non-Europeans, it exempted people from the Western Hemisphere, including Mexicans. This upset lawmakers who wanted to restrict all immigration from Mexico, but those efforts failed under pressure from employers, particularly those in agriculture.

During attempts to restrict immigration from non-European countries, US lawmakers heard testimony from a eugenicist who said that controlling which immigrants were allowed in was the best way to promote “race conservation,” and compared drafters of deportation laws to “successful breeders of thoroughbred horses.”

Sen. Coleman Livingston Blease, a Democrat from South Carolina who defended lynching and supported segregation, proposed a solution regarding Mexican immigrants that would appease nativists and employers: make crossing the border without authorization a crime. It would force Mexican workers to enter only through a port of entry, allowing the US to control how many entered while ensuring that employers had enough of the laborers they depended on. The law making it a crime to enter the US without authorization was approved in 1929.

For employers, undocumented workers became an easily exploitable group who could be threatened with deportation and jail time.

Decades later, the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act upheld the system established by the 1924 law, though it granted immigration quotas to mostly Western and Northern European countries. The law also reenacted illegal entry and reentry.

In a court filing for one of Hartzler’s cases, she pointed to a 925-page report that served as the basis for the 1952 statute that repeatedly uses the term “wetback” to prove Congress sought to discriminate against Latinos. Sen. Pat McCarran, a Democrat from Nevada and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, used “wetback” — a racist term originally referring to Latinos who swam across the Rio Grande — to refer to both authorized and unauthorized immigrants.

“There is a flood of people who come across the boundary. They are called wet-backs, and they come across legally or illegally during the various harvest seasons,” court records quote McCarran as saying during a hearing.

The report would go on to state that the purpose of the US immigration system was to “maintain the balance of the various elements in our white population.”

In court, Justice Department attorneys said that while there was racism behind the enactment of the 1929 laws, the court should focus on the reenacted 1952 version and review it under the standard that gives Congress near-absolute say on immigration matters.

The Justice Department has previously argued in court that “wetback” didn’t necessarily have the same racist connotations as it does today, pointing out that labor rights advocate Cesar Chavez used the term to distinguish between documented and undocumented Mexican immigrants.

The 1952 Congress also didn't pass the provisions with the intent to discriminate, and as a result didn't carry over the racism from its previous iteration, the Justice Department said.

The group at the Federal Defenders of San Diego shared the legal argument with their counterparts across the US. But for a little over a year after they filed the first challenge in July 2020, their efforts went nowhere. Many federal judges wouldn’t even hold hearings on the evidence.