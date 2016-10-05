Pence Said "You Whipped Out That Mexican Thing" And Twitter Was All Over It
The comment prompted the creating of #ThatMexicanThing and a website that reroutes to Clinton's website.
During Tuesday's vice presidential debate Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton's running mate, repeatedly brought up Donald Trump's statements about Mexicans being rapists and brining crime to the US.
Mike Pence had had enough.
"Senator, you whipped out that Mexican thing again," Pence said to Kaine.
The comment prompted the creation of #ThatMexicanThing and a website, thatmexicanthing.com, which reroutes to Clinton’s website. Another site encourages Latinos to vote.
People used the hashtag to highlight the contributions and sacrifices of Latinos.
Mexican-American cartoonist and writer Lalo Alcaraz also called on Latinos to vote.
As well as share the accomplishments of Latinos.
Others couldn't help but make a few jokes
