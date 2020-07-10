A Newborn US Citizen And His Mother Were Forced To Walk Back To Mexico. Now Their Attorneys Want An Investigation.

A newborn US citizen and his mother were forced to walk back into Mexico just two days after giving birth despite repeated pleas to border officials that they faced danger south of the border, according to a new complaint filed against the government.

The Honduran family, including a 25-year-old mother, her 33-year-old partner, and their 9-year-old son, crossed the border on the evening of July 27, presented themselves to Border Patrol agents in San Diego and said they wanted to pursue asylum claims in the US after being threatened by gangs in Honduras, their attorneys say.

It wasn't the first time the family, who lawyers declined to identify, had crossed the border and asked US immigration authorities for protection. The family had crossed in early March near Eagle Pass, Texas, but like thousands of others, they were sent back to Mexico to wait while their US immigration cases were completed under a policy known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).

But when the family attempted to get back to the border for their March 25 court date, their attorneys say were detained by a group of armed men who tried to extort them.

More than an hour later the family was released. But they didn't realize that because of the coronavirus pandemic, immigration officials had postponed their court date. So they decided to move to Tijuana and later cross the border, their attorney, Luis Gonzalez, said.

A Human Rights First database has tracked more than 1,000 public reports of rape, torture, kidnapping, and other violence against people sent back to some of the most dangerous cities in the Western Hemisphere under the MPP policy.

When the policy was rolled out, the Department of Homeland Security said immigrants would not be involuntarily returned to Mexico if they likely faced persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion. Doing so would violate the practice of not forcing asylum-seekers to return to a place where they may be persecuted.

But it's rare that an immigrant passes these interviews. A government analysis from last year of over 7,400 screenings to assess fear of returning to Mexico found that only 13% passed their interviews.

This family was not even given the chance to have an interview with a US official to assess their fear of persecution, their attorneys said.

In Tijuana, once it became clear that the mother was about to give birth, Border Patrol called an ambulance, but they sent her alone to a hospital in Chula Vista, California. The father and son were sent to a port of entry and ordered to walk back to Tijuana at 1 a.m., despite pleas to not be separated from his partner, the complaint states.

"An officer told him that if they didn't cross, Border Patrol would call Mexican authorities to come arrest him and separate him from his son," Gonzalez said.