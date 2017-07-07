This Woman Accused Of Killing Her Family Smiled And Posed For Courtroom Cameras

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez was charged with killing her husband and four of her children in an alleged stabbing attack.

A Georgia mother facing charges for allegedly killing her husband and four of her children was in the country illegally, immigration authorities said Friday.

Maria Isabel Garduno-Martinez, 33, was also admonished by the judge for acting out in court and appearing to perform for the cameras while smiling.

She was charged with five counts of murder, five counts of malice murder, and six counts of aggravated assault in the alleged stabbing attack, authorities said.



Immigration officials have also placed a hold on Garduno-Martinez, said Bryan Cox, spokesman for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, adding that this was the first time the agency had encountered her. She is from Mexico.