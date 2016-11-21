More Than 100 Colleges Push To Keep Deportation Protections For Undocumented Students

The presidents of more than 100 universities and colleges have signed a letter in support of upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

More than 100 college presidents across the US have signed a letter offering to meet with lawmakers and make the case for keeping an immigration program that has shielded young immigrants from deportation.

President Obama launched the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in 2012 as an executive action, allowing nearly 750,000 immigrants to legally work in the US. But the program now faces an uncertain future, with President-elect Donald Trump vowing to do away with it on the campaign trail.



The president-elect has also said he will make it his priority to deport some “2-3 million” undocumented immigrants with criminal records.



“To our country’s leaders, we say that DACA should be upheld, continued, and expanded. We are prepared to meet with you to present our case,” the statement said. “This is both a moral imperative and a national necessity. America needs talent – and these students, who have been raised and educated in the United States, are already part of our national community.”

The statement, launched by Pomona College President David Oxtoby, says universities have seen highly positive impacts and allowed their students to pursue opportunities in various fields. Institutions like Penn State, Cal State Fullerton, and UC San Diego have signed onto the statement.