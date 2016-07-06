The U.S. Has Been Unfairly Deporting Veterans For Years, ACLU Alleges

A report by the ACLU released on Wednesday accuses the federal government of failing to naturalize, and then deporting, immigrants after they serve in the military.

The U.S. government has for years been unfairly deporting veterans after botching their naturalization process, leaving them alone abroad and without access to adequate medical care, the ACLU alleges in a new report.

The findings released on Wednesday are based on interviews with 59 veterans from 22 countries who have been deported or are fighting their deportation. Of those, 31 of were brought to the U.S. before the age of 10. Another 14 served in Vietnam, 11 during the Desert Storm era, and 13 after 9/11, according to the ACLU.

"The United States should not be deporting U.S. vets," Jennie Pasquarella, director of immigrants' rights for the ACLU of California, said Wednesday. "Rather than help them re-enter civilian life, the U.S. government turns its back on them and kicks them out."

As a result, the veterans lack access to medical care they would have otherwise received in the U.S., in some cases leading to death, the ACLU alleges. In other cases, veterans who didn’t get their disability compensation and pension before they were deported weren’t able to get foreign medical assistance, the ACLU said.

The deportations have largely been a consequence of 1996 amendments to immigration laws that require detention and deportation for a wide range of crimes deemed "aggravated felonies," and barred immigration judges from considering factors like military service for a possible second chance.

The now defunct Secure Communities deportation program, which relied on partnerships between local police and federal immigration authorities, further compounded the issue.

Unlike veterans who are U.S. citizens, undocumented vets aren’t given second chances and go straight to deportation proceedings. About three-quarters of them can't afford an attorney, which greatly hinders their chances of success.

Gillian Christensen, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) considers military service as a positive factor when deciding whether to try to deport someone.



“Still, and as the report acknowledges, applicable law requires ICE to mandatorily detain and process for removal individuals that have been convicted of aggravated felonies,” Christensen said in a statement. “ICE respects the service and sacrifice of those in military service, and is very deliberate in its review of cases involving veterans.”



ICE doesn’t track deported vets, but U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is aware of some cases and is working with their attorneys, Christensen said.