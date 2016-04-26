Mexican Government Complicit In Disappearance Of 43 Students, Report Finds

The report by a group of international experts dismisses the Mexican government's account of the disappearances and accuses authorities of participating in the 2014 attack.

A new report dismisses the Mexican government's version of the events that ended in the deaths of six people and disappearance of 43 students in 2014, and accuses authorities of being directly involved.

The 608-page report commissioned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights was released Sunday and is the latest chapter in a saga that unfolded on Sept. 26, 2014.

The students from a rural college in Ayotzinapa in Guerrero State were on their way to Mexico City aboard buses they commandeered to participate in a demonstration marking the events of Oct. 2, 1968, when soldiers and police killed killed dozens of demonstrators.

Early on in the investigation, the students' families rejected the official account of what happened that day, believing the Mexican government played a direct role. The missing students have never been found.

Mexican authorities said the students were kidnapped and likely killed by members of a drug cartel after being corralled by local police on the order of Jose Luis Abarca, mayor of Iguala, Guerrero. Abarca allegedly had the students rounded up to prevent them from protesting a speech by his wife, Maria de los Angeles Pineda.

But researchers pushed back on that account, saying local, state, and federal authorities had been monitoring the students on the day they were attacked, hours before they arrived in Iguala.

By the time they arrived, it was nearly an hour after Pineda's event had ended, making it unlikely that they'd be attacked for trying to protest the speech.