Mexico Arrested Two Caravan Organizers Amid Pressure From The Trump Administration To Stop Immigrants

Irineo Mujica speaks during a protest outside the US Embassy in Mexico City in April 2018.

Mexican authorities have arrested two members of Pueblo Sin Fronteras, the organization behind last spring’s large Central American caravan that drew intense ire from the Trump administration, for allegedly transporting immigrants in exchange for money.



Irineo Mujica, the director of the organization, was arrested Wednesday in the Mexican state of Sonora. Cristóbal Sánchez, an organizer with the group, was arrested at his home by plainclothes officers on Wednesday as well.

In a statement, Mexican prosecutors said two Honduran immigrants in April and May told authorities that Mujica and Sánchez promised to bring them into Mexico illegally, take them to the northern border, and smuggle them into the United States in exchange for money.



Mujica is accused of transporting immigrants, including children, while Sánchez is accused of helping people enter Mexico without legal documentation.

The arrests come as the US intensifies pressure on Mexico to stop the surge of immigrants, many from Central America, from arriving at the southern border.

In a statement, several human rights organizations denounced the arrests and said it criminalized immigrant rights defenders. The groups said the arrests have taken place under political and economic pressure from the US government against Mexico in order to stop Central American migration.



“This is an arbitrary and illegal act, and a representation against the important work of defending the human rights of the migrant and great efforts to generate a more just and less violent Mexico,” Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a statement.