Mexican Immigrants Accuse Border Patrol Agents Of Denying Them Asylum And Illegally Deporting Them

McAllen, TEXAS — Mexican families seeking protection are accusing Border Patrol agents in Arizona of illegally deporting them and denying them access to asylum despite being on US soil, according to complaints filed with the government.

At various official border crossings, Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the parent agency for Border Patrol, has been turning away asylum-seekers from Mexico, Central America, and other countries before they set foot in the US, citing limited space at ports of entry. But in these cases, the Mexicans seeking asylum were already in the US. When they expressed a fear of being sent to Mexico to Border Patrol agents, they were deported without being given the chance to access asylum, according to the complaints filed in recent weeks.

"This is very clearly illegal," said Joanna Williams, the director of education and advocacy at the Kino Border Initiative.

A recent government watchdog report found instances of CBP officials deporting asylum-seekers to Mexico after they had entered the US. The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General (OIG) said the agency broke federal law and went against CBP policy, which requires that immigrants seeking protection who are already in the United States be processed.

CBP did not return requests for comment.

This has been an issue for years, Williams said, but the number of cases her organization has seen in recent months has been higher.

From 2015 to 2018 the Kino Border Initiative, a binational Nogales-based nonprofit that works with immigrants, filed an average of six complaints per year regarding wrongful removals. In comparison, they filed six complaints in the last six weeks — and those were just the families who decided to file complaints.

Williams said they've worked with 15 families in the last six weeks who said they were quickly deported despite expressing a fear of returning to Mexico after being apprehended by Border Patrol in Arizona. The families said they don’t believe their fear of returning to Mexico was ever documented by agents.

"It's becoming more widespread and frequent," Williams told BuzzFeed News. "In the past we thought perhaps it was an issue with individual agents or maybe a lack of supervisors, but now our impression is this is systemic."

Immigrants who express a fear of return to their countries to a DHS officer are supposed to get a credible fear interview. The interviews are a crucial first step in the asylum process to determine whether an immigrant has a credible fear of being persecuted in their country. DHS officers, such as Border Patrol agents, are also required to ask immigrants if they have a fear or concern of being returned to their home country under the agency’s policies and procedures.

The wait for asylum-seekers to be processed at a port of entry in Nogales is currently two months long. These families could wait, but if they don’t and are caught by Border Patrol trying to cross through the desert again, the parents could face illegal re-entry charges and run the risk of being separated from their children, Williams said.

“If Border Patrol didn’t mark they had a fear of return, they now have inaccurate paperwork following them around in addition to the risk of being prosecuted,” Williams said.

The Trump Administration has rolled out policies aimed at non-Mexican asylum-seekers such as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which forces immigrants to wait in Mexico while their immigration cases are adjudicated, or a rule that generally bars asylum for immigrants who traveled through another country before arriving in the US without being denied refuge there first.

"In a similar vein though less visibly, Border Patrol is attempting to prevent Mexican families from accessing asylum through the increasing frequency of wrongful removals," the Kino Border Initiative said in a statement.

