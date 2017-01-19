Mexican Drug Lord "El Chapo" Extradited To The United States

Mexican authorities said the infamous drug lord was sent to the US to face numerous charges. He landed Thursday night in Long Island, New York.

Mexican authorities on Thursday extradited drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the United States to face numerous charges.



In a statement, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said a court decided to deny Guzmán appeals and grant his extradition. The drug lord was flown to New York, where he was reportedly due in court.

Guzmán’s extradition had been expected for months, but it was uncertain exactly when he would be sent to the US to face drug-related crimes including murder, assassination, and kidnapping.

Officials from Mexico's attorney general's office said Guzmán's two appeals against extradition were both denied Thursday, just hours before Mexico notified the US government and extradited the drug lord the same day.

In a press conference late Thursday night, Alberto Elías Beltrán from Mexico's prosecutors' office said the extradition was not "fast-tracked."

Aerial footage from Univision showed Guzmán landing Thursday night at MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York.

New York isn’t the only state that wants him. Guzmán also faces federal charges in California, Illinois, Texas, and Florida. The US Department of Justice said he is charged in six separate indictments throughout the United States.



"The indictment filed in the Eastern District of New York contains a provision that he must first enter the United States in that district to preserve the Eastern District of New York indictment," the Justice Department said.

