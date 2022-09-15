The classified ads often feature the US flag and other “land of the free” imagery, luring desperate immigrants with the promise of safe passage across the southern border, where a better life and job opportunities await.

But for all too many immigrants, these listings are little more than scams, which have spread on Facebook Marketplace as the platform’s parent company, Meta, makes a profit.

The Tech Transparency Project found that human smugglers advertise their services on Facebook Marketplace and in local buy-sell groups, with third-party ads for bona fide businesses embedded within the posts that allow Facebook to make money every time a potential immigrant looks for smuggling services on the platform. Some of the listings even featured an ad for a scholarship run by Meta.

The findings were published in a report released Thursday that was first obtained by BuzzFeed News.

"The company has found a way to profit from failing to address its policy on human smuggling," said Katie Paul, director of TTP. "It raises a lot of questions about the platform's willingness to deal with offers of smuggling across the platform because it is profiting from them."

This is despite the company's human exploitation policy, which states that smuggling, even when it doesn't involve coercion or force, "may still result in the exploitation of vulnerable individuals who are trying to leave their country of origin, often in pursuit of a better life."