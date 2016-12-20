Los Angeles To Help Pay Legal Fees For Immigrants Facing Deportation

Los Angeles joins what could be a growing list of cities offering legal aid to its undocumented immigrant community under threat of a Donald Trump-inspired crackdown.

Los Angeles officials on Monday said they are launching a $10-million legal fund for residents facing deportation, joining what could be a growing list of other cities that have taken similar action ahead of a Trump administration.

The fund will pay for legal counsel, which studies show can mean the difference between deportation or being allowed to stay in the US. Because immigration court is considered a civil matter, undocumented residents have no legal right to legal representation, such as a public defender.

“People who have built their lives in America have rights, and they deserve all of the protections that our legal system provides,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement.

In doing so, Los Angeles joins cities like Chicago and New York City who have put money toward legal aid for undocumented immigrants.

“We applaud this initiative,” said Angelica Salas, executive director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles. “Every person going to immigration court should receive legal representation.”



Other municipalities are pondering the same move, worried that President-elect Donald Trump will follow through on his pledge to deport up to 3 million undocumented immigrants. The Obama administration, for its part, has deported at least 2.4 million people, according to the latest figures.

In California, lawmakers have proposed legislation that would provide free legal aid to immigrants facing deportation. And Santa Clara County is also looking into offering similar help.