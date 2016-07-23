Sanders "Outraged" By Leaked Emails Showing DNC Staffers Criticizing Him

"What is revealed now is not a shock to me," Sanders said Sunday.

WikiLeaks on Friday published a trove of nearly 20,000 emails, providing an embarrassing glimpse at the inner workings of the DNC and possibly reigniting claims the party was quietly favoring Clinton during the presidential primary.

“It might may [ sic ] no difference, but for KY and WVA can we get someone to ask his belief,” marshall@dnc.org wrote. “Does he believe in a God. He had skated on saying he has a Jewish heritage. I think I read he is an atheist. This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist.”

In a May 5 email with the subject line "no shit," Brad Marshall, the chief financial officer of the DNC, said "someone" should question Sanders about his religious faith.

In another email, DNC staffer Mark Paustenbach asked communications director Luis Miranda if there’s a good "Bernie narrative" for a story that shows “his campaign was a mess.”

And in another email, MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski called for DNC Chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz to resign over the party’s treatment of Sanders. In a furious reply, the DNC chair demanded an official call network head Phil Griffin and seek an apology.

Speaking to CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday, Sanders said the revelations in the emails were "outrageous," but not "a great shock" to him.

"I mean, there's no question to my mind, and I think no question to any objective observer's mind, that the DNC was supporting Hillary Clinton, was at opposition to our campaign. So I'm not quite shocked by this," he said.

"I am not an atheist, but aside from all of that, I mean, it is an outrage and sad that you would have people in important positions in the DNC trying to undermine my campaign."

Sanders said he was still committed to ensuring Clinton was elected in November over Trump, however he said Wasserman Schultz should be ousted.

"I asked and demanded Debbie Wasserman Schultz's resignation many, many months ago and I state that again," he said. "I don't think she is qualified to be the chair of the DNC — not only for these awful emails, which revealed the prejudice of the DNC, but also because we need a party that reaches out to working people and young people and I don't think her leadership style is doing that."

It was widely reported on Saturday evening that the DNC chairwoman had lost a speaking slot at the party's convention in Philadelphia, scheduled to begin Monday, in light of the email scandal.