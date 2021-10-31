Kal Penn Is Opening Up About His Sexuality And Racism In Hollywood In His New Book

Kal Penn is opening up about his sexuality, his time at the White House, and growing up as the child of Indian immigrants in his upcoming memoir.

The 44-year-old Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle and Designated Survivor actor told People magazine that he has been dating his partner, Josh, for 11 years and that they're engaged. Penn said he wanted to balance his desire to be open and truthful in his soon-to-be-released book, You Can’t Be Serious, while also protecting the privacy of those closest to him.

"Figuring out the narrative [in the book], of how to respect who they really are, with telling my story — that includes: my work life, both in Hollywood and DC, it includes my love life with Josh and how we met, it includes my parents, to the extent that I'm willing to share stories about their upbringing," Penn told People. "So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really get to know me."

The book comes out Tuesday.

According to People, Penn writes that on their first date, Josh showed up at his apartment with an 18-pack of Coors Light and turned the TV to NASCAR. It made him wonder if the two would work out, Penn explained to the magazine, but in a few months, the couple were watching NASCAR every Sunday.

"I discovered my own sexuality relatively late in life compared to many other people. There's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their s--- out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did," Penn told People.