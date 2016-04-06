Immigration Courts Accused Of Setting Unattainable Bonds For Poor Detainees

A federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU says many immigrant detainees' bonds are set too high and, unlike other courts, don't take financial circumstances into account.

A guard escorts an immigrant detainee from his 'segregation cell' back into the general population at the Adelanto Detention Facility in 2013.

Federal officials set unreasonably high bond amounts for immigrant detainees, unfairly leaving them stuck in custody for long periods of time because they don't have the money, according to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU on Wednesday.

As a matter of policy, immigration judges and the Department of Homeland Security aren’t required to consider financial circumstances when setting bail for detainees and often don’t, the ACLU claims. When a bond is set, immigrants are required to pay it in full before they’re released and can’t post a deposit, property, or other assets as collateral.

“Poverty or lack of financial resources should not deprive a person of his or her freedom while in civil immigration proceedings,” Michael Kaufman, an attorney with the ACLU of Southern California, said in a statement. “Such detention violates the due process and equal protection guarantees of the Fifth Amendment, the Eighth Amendment’s Excessive Bail Clause and the immigration laws.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), which is responsible for carrying out immigration cases, said they don’t comment on pending litigation.

It isn’t the first time bonds have been an issue for the nation’s immigration courts. Last year, two federal appeals courts ruled in favor of giving immigrants fighting their deportations speedy bond hearings. One of the rulings stemmed from a 2007 lawsuits also filed by the ACLU on behalf of a Mexican immigrant who was detained for more than three years without a bond hearing.