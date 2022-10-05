The Number Of Desperate Immigrants Who Die While Trying To Get Into The US Keeps Rising

“Forcing people desperate for protection to attempt dangerous entries through hostile deserts and rivers, often at the mercy of brutal organized criminal groups who control border crossings between ports,” Neusner said. “These tragic deaths are entirely preventable.”

Joanna Williams, executive director of the nonprofit Kino Border Initiative, said Title 42 isn't the only factor driving these deaths. Continued violence by gangs seeking to control drug routes and economic distress in Central America and other parts of the Western Hemisphere are also driving migration, Williams said.

In September, Williams said her organization helped a Guatemalan family with a 3-year-old child who were fleeing violence back home and got lost in the desert after being abandoned by their smuggler. Despite suffering in the desert due to a lack of water and food until they were apprehended by Border Patrol, Williams said the family had plans to try again.

In recent days, a 53-year-old man arrived at the Kino Border Initiative barely able to walk because he was still recovering from a rattlesnake bite.

The immigrant man from Mexico wasn’t an asylum-seeker — he was hoping to get to the US to work. He struggled to find work because of age discrimination in Mexico and needed to sustain himself. Even without Title 42 in place, he would have tried to enter the US undetected, Williams said, so the policy wouldn't have made a difference.

Economic conditions haven’t improved in Central America, which is the place of origin of a significant number of immigrants at the border. A 2022 report from the Congressional Research Service said that without improved job creation, working-age people in Central America will have to choose between limited local employment opportunities or go elsewhere. Additionally, prolonged droughts since 2014 have resulted in crop losses, and coffee leaf rust, a fungus, has reduced production, which was typically a crucial source of seasonal income for about 1.3 million families in Central America.

Central America also has widespread sexual and gender-based violence, the report states.

It's worth noting that the number of Mexican and Central American immigrants, who used to account for most of the people US border authorities encountered, has been decreasing. In August, for the first time, the number of Mexicans and Central Americans encountered at the border was smaller than the number of immigrants from other countries.

US border officials are seeing the number of Venezuelans, Nicaraguans, and Cubans at the border increase. This month, CBP said it has encountered 2 million immigrants at the border this fiscal year so far, a record number that includes people who try to repeatedly cross after being expelled by Title 42.