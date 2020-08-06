The Number Of Immigrants Who Have Died In ICE Custody Is The Highest Since 2006

BuzzFeed News has reporters around the world bringing you trustworthy stories about the impact of the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member .

The deaths of two men this week made it the most fatal year for immigrants detained by ICE since 2006.

The men, a 51-year-old from Taiwan and a 72-year-old from Canada, died on Wednesday, according to ICE, which provided no additional information.

The total number of ICE deaths so far this fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, is now 17, making it the highest total since 2006, when 19 immigrants died, according to ICE records.

The Canadian man had been detained at the Immigration Centers of America in Farmville, Virginia, which has the second highest number of positive COVID-19 tests among immigrant detainees at 290. He had tested positive for COVID-19 before his death, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.



Medical experts and immigrant advocates have warned that the highly contagious disease puts everyone in detention at risk. But for the older detainees in ICE custody, the inherent problems within jails — like a lack of necessary space to accommodate proper social distancing guidelines — put them in even more danger, they say. Advocates have used these arguments as a way to push for more releases.



The number of deaths in ICE custody so far is also double that of last fiscal year despite a significant drop in the immigrant detainee population. Last fall, there were more than 55,000 people in ICE custody. As of Aug. 1, that number had dropped to about 21,500.

There has also been a substantial increase in uses of force clashes with detainees protesting housing conditions during the pandemic.

Eunice Cho, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU, said there's no question COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the number of deaths in ICE custody.

"This was of course a foreseeable tragedy that ICE had ample warning about and still ICE has allowed these preventable deaths to happen," Cho told BuzzFeed News.

Even before the pandemic, medical and mental healthcare inside ICE detention was poor, but it has only gotten worse, Cho said.

John Sandweg, a former ICE director during the Obama administration, echoed Cho's sentiments and said the rising number of deaths was tragic but unsurprising.



"Many of these deaths were avoidable, unnecessary, and a direct result of the Trump administration’s refusal to take basic steps to protect the health and safety of detainees," Sandweg told BuzzFeed News.