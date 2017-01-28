Immigrants Are Afraid Their Personal Info Will Now Be Used Against Them After Trump Order

"This justifies our fears," an immigration advocate told BuzzFeed News. "It sends the message that immigrants should fear coming out of the shadows."

A provision tucked into one of the executive orders signed by President Trump earlier this week strips federal privacy protections for many immigrants who now fear information they registered with the government will be used to find and deport them, advocates said.

Agencies had been barred from sharing personal or criminal history information for those who signed up for the Obama administration's deportation protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. But no more, and that moves the worst fears shared by many so-called "Dreamers" closer to reality, said Luis Perez, director of immigration services at the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

“This justifies our fears,” Perez told BuzzFeed News. “It sends the message that immigrants should fear coming out of the shadows.”



The provision signed by Trump states that non-US citizens or permanent residents from shall be excluded from protections of the Privacy Act "regarding personally identifiable information."

Perez says advocates have been telling immigrants not to submit an initial application for DACA since Trump's election because they couldn’t guarantee that their personal information wouldn’t be used against them.

About 750,000 immigrants brought here as minors were shielded from deportation and received work permits under Obama’s 2012 executive actions that de-prioritized the deportations of undocumented immigrants with no criminal records.

To sign up, however, they had to submit fingerprints, addresses, and employment records, in addition to other information, to federal authorities.