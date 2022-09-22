Border Agents Keep Sending Immigrants To Wrong Addresses With Little Regard For How It Could Affect Their Court Cases, Advocates Say

Autumn Gonzalez, a volunteer with NorCal Resist, an immigrant advocacy organization based in Sacramento, said federal authorities told the men they were to report to the address on their release forms and that it was a shelter that could house them for 30 days.

"It's troubling," Gonzalez said. "They walked for miles to get to the shelter, and once they arrived they were told it's not a shelter but an office building."

Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Gonzalez said she didn't know which Texas shelter or organization bought the tickets for the men but believes it was based in San Antonio. It's common practice for shelters or nonprofits to pay for bus rides or flights for immigrants who are released after being processed at the border and have no way of paying for the next leg of their journey.

Shelters see hundreds of immigrants a week, and their volunteers are overworked, Gonzalez said. So she could understand why they would fly people to the address on their release forms given to them by ICE or Border Patrol. That’s because the immigrants are told they need to show up for an ICE check-in near the listed location within 30 days or be in violation of the terms of their release.

"We don't want to make it sound like we have an issue with the shelters. We sympathize with them," Gonzalez said. "Our beef is not with them, but with CBP giving this wrong address."

There were two flights of immigrant men sent to Sacramento, Gonzalez said, adding that the first group was confused about where they were going. The second group, who ended up sleeping overnight in a park, knew they were going to Sacramento but had plans to then go to cities as far as New York.

It’s not the first time Border Patrol agents have put down an incorrect address on forms. BuzzFeed News previously reported that Border Patrol agents wrote “Facebook” as an immigrant’s address on their Notice to Appear (NTA), a charging document issued by DHS that includes information on where people must present themselves for their first court hearing.

Advocates and organizations have been sounding the alarm about US immigration officials listing erroneous addresses and the issues that come up as a result. On Sept. 15, the American Immigration Lawyers Association and other immigrant rights organizations sent a letter to federal officials asking them to fix the issue.

For months, the letter stated, nonprofit organizations throughout the US have been receiving government documents, including notices for court hearings, for asylum-seekers they do not represent or have any way of contacting. Catholic Charities in New York City reported receiving more than 300 such notices. That’s important because if an immigrant misses their court hearing as a result of not receiving the hearing notice, they could be ordered deported in absentia.

"(CBP) is putting a nonprofit address unconnected to the individual asylum seeker on government documents in lieu of a residential address without the consent of the nonprofit," AILA said. "This practice of placing nonprofit addresses as the asylum seeker’s residential address creates significant due process issues and administrative issues for the government."