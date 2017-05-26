Immigrant Who Was Asked If He Is "Illegal" After Being Hit By Truck Is Set To Be Deported

In recently released body camera footage, an undocumented Florida man is asked by a sheriff's deputy if he’s “illegal” moments after being struck by a pickup truck while riding his bike. After being treated in a hospital, he now faces deportation.

Marcos Antonio Huete, 31, from Honduras was lying on the sidewalk after being hit by a truck on April 27 when a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asked him about his immigration status. The video was first posted by Univision.

"You got ID?...Passport, visa, what?" the officer is heard saying in the video. "You're illegal?...Are you a legal citizen or no?"

In between the questions Marcos Antonio Huete responses are sometimes inaudible but says he speaks Spanish and mentions his sister. The deputy then asks him if he wants an ambulance but it's unclear if Marcos Antonio Huete understood him.

The video comes amid a battle over so-called sanctuary cities, how local police cooperate with federal immigration authorities — if at all — and whether it’s legal for cops to ask about someone's status.



After being discharged from Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West with bruises on his thighs and legs, his sister, Olga Huete, told BuzzFeed News that a sheriff's deputy was waiting for them outside with her brother’s bike and told them they had to return to the scene of the crash.

Once they arrived, her brother was given a $75 ticket by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FHP) for allegedly causing the accident, Huete said. The crash report said he darted in front of the GMC truck and obstructed traffic. The driver, a 44-year-old woman from Key West, was found to not be at fault.

It was then that Border Patrol agents showed up at the scene and asked them both for their documents, Olga Huete said.