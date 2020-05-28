A Judge Said An Immigrant Suing ICE Could Stay, But He Was Deported Anyway. Now He's Gone Missing.

The same day a federal judge put the deportation of Hector García Mendoza on hold to accommodate his lawsuit against ICE, the agency deported him to a dangerous Mexican border town — and now, no one knows where he is.

One of his attorneys, Joelle Eliza Lingat, said Judge Brian R. Martinotti had verbally granted the temporary restraining order blocking the deportation of their 30-year-old client on May 19 at a hearing that ended at 5:50 p.m. ET, citing the written order. However, García Mendoza's attorneys said he was deported at 6:20 p.m., and that they were told by Mexican immigration authorities he crossed the border in the city of Nuevo Laredo around 6:42 p.m., almost an hour after the order was issued.

Attorneys said they only found out he had been deported hours after the fact, when Rep. Joaquin Castro's office asked for the information on the case. García Mendoza's deportation was first reported by Law360.



ICE said in a statement that there was no "judicial impediment in place" when they deported García Mendoza to Mexico. When presented with the deportation time given by García Mendoza's attorneys, ICE said it stood by its original statement.

The last time his attorneys spoke to García Mendoza was when he was still being held at the Elizabeth Detention Center in New Jersey about a week-and-a-half ago.

Since his deportation, lawyers and family members haven't been able to reach him, and worry he’s been harmed.

Their fears are not unfounded, Nuevo Laredo has earned a reputation for being a city where immigrants are easily kidnapped, extorted, and assaulted by cartels. Deportees could also be targets if they're perceived as having access to family or friends with money in the US, Lingat said.

"That's why we started a very urgent search as soon as we found out he was in fact in Mexico," Lingat told BuzzFeed News. "Hector experienced an extreme injustice through our immigration system and that injustice needs to be corrected."