By the time Choco had crossed the Rio Grande with his family in July, he'd traveled through six countries, swum across a dozen rivers, and walked through one of the most dangerous jungles in the Western Hemisphere.

Because Choco is a dog, he couldn't go with his family to be processed at a Border Patrol facility and had to be separated. Greisy, the matriarch of the family who asked that only her first name be used, said her two daughters immediately burst into tears when an agent told them they'd have to leave Choco at the border in Eagle Pass, Texas — they had come too far and survived too much only to lose Choco now.

"I told him to please help us, I can't leave him here," Greisy said. "I don't think he could bring himself to separate us, so another five agents came to the van we were sitting in and told us Choco had to stay behind."

In between tears Greisy, her husband, and her two daughters, ages 9 and 14, hugged Choco goodbye before being driven to a Border Patrol facility. During the three days the family spent in custody, Greisy asked agents about Choco's whereabouts but was told nothing.

"We were all in bad shape," Greisy said.

Unbeknownst to Greisy, though, the Buddy Foundation, an animal rescue in Eagle Pass, and a Border Patrol supervisor in the area had come up with an arrangement for situations where immigrants are separated from their pets. The dogs would be dropped off at the Buddy Foundation, where contact information would be exchanged so a reunification could take place at a later time.

Sandy Tovar, president of the Buddy Foundation out of her home, said she started working with Border Patrol to help reunite immigrants with their dogs in 2021. In the beginning, some agents Tovar knew would drop off the dogs, usually one every month or two. But those numbers have increased in the last four months in the Eagle Pass area to about two or three a week and up to seven a day, and Tovar realized that nobody was really tracking where their owners went, prompting the need for better coordination.