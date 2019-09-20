The drowning of a 21-month-old boy in South Texas is the latest in an increasing number of child immigrant deaths at the US–Mexico border.

Iker Gael Cordova Herrera's body was found last week near San Felipe Creek in Val Verde County — along with that of his 26-year-old mother, Idalia Yamileth Herrera Hernández. They had asked US immigration authorities for asylum but were sent back across the border to Matamoros, under a Trump administration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," to wait for their first court dates.

The policy, formally known as the Migrant Protection Protocols program, which has forced more than 42,000 asylum-seekers back into Mexico while their asylum case is adjudicated by an immigration judge. The process could take months.

Advocates said MPP forces asylum-seekers to live in dangerous Mexican cities with few resources and little protection. Some grow desperate enough that they can no longer wait, and are driven to cross the US border illegally.



In the case of the mother and son, "After several months of waiting the compatriot despaired of being in Mexico and decided to cross the [Rio Grande] again, leading her to her death along with her son," Nelly Jerez, the Honduran vice foreign minister of consular and migration affairs, said in a statement.

So far in 2019, 15 children have died at the US–Mexico border, according to data from the International Organization for Migration. That is the highest number of dead children since 2014, which is when the organization started tracking deaths along migratory routes for its “Missing Migrants Project.”



Previously, the highest number of children who died at the US–Mexico border was nine, in 2018, and before that it was eight in 2016.

Seven of the 15 children who died in 2019 so far have drowned or were presumed drowned, according to IOM. The deaths of immigrant children who died in US custody or shortly after being released by authorities is also included in the figures.

Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, drowned in June after they were told they would have to wait for months before being given the chance to even request asylum from the US. That process, known as metering, limits the number of people allowed to enter through official US border crossings to request asylum.

A photo of the father's and daughter's lifeless bodies floating in the river made headlines around the world and cast a spotlight on the dangers of the Rio Grande. Just last week a teenage girl almost drowned in the river after months of waiting in Mexico under MPP.